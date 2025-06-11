The BCCI has posted pictures of the new India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill, posing in the new jersey with a bat. Shubman Gill can be seen wearing Team India's jersey, blazer, and Test cap, in the pictures from the photoshoot, which the BCCI posted with the caption, "Folks- your Test captain, Shubman Gill". The young star batter has been named the Indian cricket team's new Test captain, as Rohit Sharma announced his retirement. Gill will be leading the side for the first time as a full-time skipper from the upcoming India vs England Test series 2025, the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy starting from June 20 in England. Suresh Raina Congratulates MS Dhoni for ‘Well-Deserved’ Induction Into ICC Hall of Fame 2025, Says ‘True Icon; Legend of the Game’.

Shubman Gill Wearing India's Test Jersey:

