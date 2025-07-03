India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir and the players rose up and applauded Shubman Gill after his record-breaking 269-run knock in the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 on July 3. The new India National Cricket Team Test captain rose to the occasion with a superb knock, which saw him become the first Asian captain to record a Test century in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). He also registered the highest score by an Indian Test captain, going past Virat Kohli's 254* in just his second game in charge. As he made his way back to the dressing room, the support staff and the players, as well as fans at Edgbaston, stood up and applauded the Indian Test captain for his performance. Shubman Gill Records: Here’s List of Achievements of Team India Test Captain During His Record-Breaking 269-Run Knock in IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Receives Standing Ovation

