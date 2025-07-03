India national cricket team Test captain Shubman Gill has been in tremendous form in the ongoing five-match Test series against the England national cricket team. Shubman Gill became the first batter to score 300 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. During the IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025 in Birmingham, Shubman Gill achieved several milestones. A video has gone viral of India's Test captain recreating former cricketer Virat Kohli's iconic century celebration during the Edgbaston Test in 2018. Below is the viral video. Shubman Gill Becomes Third Indian Captain To Hit Consecutive Test Hundreds in SENA Countries, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Shubman Gill Recreates Virat Kohli's Iconic Celebration At Edgbaston

KING did it in 2018, PRINCE repeated it in 2025! 👑 Things we love to see... 💙#ENGvIND 👉 2nd TEST, Day 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar ➡ https://t.co/hiGDPrqT1p pic.twitter.com/5gqY1HDW0N — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2025

