After a long wait, Shubman Gill finally has struck his maiden international hundred and it has come during India's 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Monday, August 22. The right-hander has been in tremendous form in the past few months and his hard and consistency has finally paid off. He achieved this feat off 82 deliveries with 12 fours.

Shubman Gill's Maiden Century:

A brilliant CENTURY for @ShubmanGill 👏👏 His maiden 💯 in international cricket. Well played, Shubman 💪💪#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/98WG22gpxV — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)