Smriti Mandhana has been signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Women's Premier League 2023 inaugural auction on Monday, February 13. Mandhana made history by becoming the first player to be sold at the WPL auction as she was acquired by RCB for a sum of Rs 3.4 crores after a bidding war with the other franchises. WPL 2023 Auction Live Updates.

Smriti Mandhana Congratuled by Teammates After Being Signed by RCB:

Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)