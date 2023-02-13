A new era in Indian women’s cricket is set to begin with the Women’s Premier League inaugural auctions taking place. This day will always remain an important landmark in the history of women’s cricket, as some top stars from the game will be under the hammer. Five franchises—from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad will look to acquire some of the biggest names in the mix with the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma among the ones who are likely to fetch some big bids. The inaugural WPL auction will see 448 players up for grabs, out of which 269 are Indians and 179 are overseas. Every team in the WPL will need to have a minimum and maximum player count of 15 and 18, respectively. WPL 2023 Auction Free Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of Inaugural Women's Premier League Players Auction on Sports18 and JioCinema Online.

Also, every team will be able to sign a maximum of eight overseas players in the WPL auction. Every team will also have a purse of Rs 12 crore to buy the players they have targeted at the auction. With a massive collective bid of Rs 4699.99 from the five-team owners, the WPL has already surpassed the likes of established competitions like the Women’s Big Bash League and The Hundred. The Women’s Premier League's first edition will have 22 matches between March 4 and 26 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Why is WPL 2023 Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?.

A historic day awaits fans and this event will certainly set the benchmark for future tournament editions. It would be interesting to see which player turns out to be the most expensive buy at the auction and how the squads look ahead of the competition's inaugural edition. Fierce bidding wars are expected to take place between owners of the five franchises who have their sights set on signing the best players on offer.

