As the Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window is on ahead of the 2024 season, speculations are rife that Hardik Pandya will be traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans. The IPL 2024 transfer window closes on November 26 and Pandya is all set to move to his old franchise. Interestingly, Pandya, who is currently the captain, lead Gujarat Titans to title win in their inaugural season in 2022 and to the final in 2023. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans posted a video interview of Shubman Gill. And it was enough to create a buzz among fans that Gill for sure will be the captain of Gujarat Titans if Pandya's transfer actually takes place. IPL 2024 Trading Window: Hardik Pandya Set To Join Mumbai Indians for Rs 15 Crore From Gujarat Titans.

