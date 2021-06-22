South Africa clinched a 158-run win over West Indies in the second Test of the two-match series. With this win, they also take the series 2-0 after winning the first Test by an innings and 63 runs. Off-spinner Keshav Maharaj was the star of the Proteas bowling, taking a hat-trick and ending up with figures of 5/36 in 17.3 overs. Kieran Powell was West Indies' best performer with 51 runs in their second innings effort of 165 runs.

Check Cricket South Africa's tweet

