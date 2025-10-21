South Africa and Pakistan stay evenly matched after the end of Day 2 in the Pakistan vs South Africa second Test 2025 Day 2. Pakistan finished their first innings on 333 as Keshav Maharaj's 7-wicket haul helped the Proteas bowl them out. South Africa lost two quick wickets in the start of their innings but Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs stitched a steady partnership. They put together 113 runs together before Asif Afridi dismissed Stubbs. Afridi struck once again by removing Dewald Brevis for duck. South Africa ended the day on 185/4, 148 runs short of taking a lead. The last two wickets kept Pakistan even while South Africa will aim to stay competitive. Keshav Maharaj Picks 12th Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Registers Figures of 7/102 During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Tristan Stubbs found form as the Proteas reached 185-4 at stumps on day two of the second Test in Rawalpindi. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/pAoew5PV1W — SA Cricket magazine (@SACricketmag) October 21, 2025

