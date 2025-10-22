The South Africa national cricket team were 185/4 after stumps on Day 2 of the ongoing PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025. The start to Day 3 was awful, with Kyle Verreynne getting out in no time (185/5). But what followed then was a masterclass from the tail end. Senuran Muthusamy stood tall, scoring 89 not out. Keshav Maharaj struck a valuable 30, but what grabbed the eyeballs of all was Kagiso Rabada slamming 71 runs. South Africa made a total of 404, in reply to the 333 by the hosts. Pakistan's Asif Afridi had a six-wicket haul too (6/79). Pakistan struggled with the bat on Day 3, scoring 94/4 in 35 overs. Simon Harmer has bagged a three-wicket haul (3/26) while Kagiso Rabada picked one (1/22). Now, Babar Azam is batting at 49 runs, with Mohammad Rizwan (16 runs), fighting to keep Pakistan alive in this match. Pakistan lead by 23 runs. 38-Year-Old Asif Afridi Becomes Oldest Player to Take Five-Wicket Haul on Test Debut, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025.

Day 3 Stumps, PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Stumps, Day 3. 🔥#TheProteas Men are in a commanding position after a superb all-round display. 🇿🇦👏 Pakistan end the day on 94/4 after 35 overs, leading by just 23 runs. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/Djp3VPYAub — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 22, 2025

