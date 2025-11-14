Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving the feat on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, November 14. The premier India National Cricket Team fast bowler made an impact right from the outset, dismissing South Africa openers Ryan Rickelton (23) and Aiden Markram (31) after the Proteas had a 57-run opening partnership. After the lunch break, Tony de Zorzi (24) was the next wicket for Jasprit Bumrah and the 31-year-old then accounted for Simon Harmer (5) and Keshav Maharaj (0) to scalp a five-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 5/27 as India bowled out South Africa for 159 runs. 'Bauna Bhi Hai...' Jasprit Bumrah's Comment for Temba Bavuma Caught on Stump Mic While Discussing Review for LBW Appeal During IND vs SA 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Jasprit Bumrah Scalps 16th Test Five-Wicket Haul

