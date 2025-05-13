South Africa have announced their their squad for the ICC WTC (World Test Championship) 2023-25 final against Australia. In a video shared by Cricket South Africa's official X handle, captain Temba Bavuma, wearing the Test jersey, was seen announcing the names of the players who have been picked to feature in the ICC WTC 2023-25 final against Australia. Kagiso Rabada, who recently served a provisional suspension for failing a drug test, has been included and the Proteas will also have Senuran Muthusamy as the second spinner in the team alongside Keshav Maharaj. This is the first time that South Africa have made it to the WTC final and would look to go on to win the title. ICC WTC 2023–25 Final: Cameron Green Returns As Australia Announce Squad for Summit Clash Against South Africa.

South Africa's Squad for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final vs Australia

Defining moments. Unshakable character. This is what Test cricket’s all about 🏏. As we look to the battle that awaits, we acknowledge growth and reward perseverance 💪👏. This isn’t just a squad; it’s a statement of intent and a true reflection of grit 🇿🇦.#WTC25 #WozaNawe… pic.twitter.com/qa1de9NFWX — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 13, 2025

