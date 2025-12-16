England's star all-rounder Liam Livingstone has found a new home for the Indian Premier League 19, with Sunrisers Hyderabad buying the player for a whopping INR 13 crore at IPL 2026 Auction. Having been unsold in the auction, Livingstone came back in the second accelerated round, after a fierce bidding war, SRH were able to grab hold of the explosive batter. In 330 T20s, Livingstone has amassed 7496 runs, which include two hundred and 39 fifties, making the England all-rounder a favourite in franchise cricket. However, in IPL, Livingstone has failed to live up to the hype, scoring 1051 runs in 40 matches. SRH Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Buys Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 13 Cr#TATAIPLAuction — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)