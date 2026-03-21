Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have launched their final IPL 2026 preparations with an intensive intra-squad practice match this evening. The fixture serves as a vital warm-up before their high-stakes season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on 28 March. Interim captain Ishan Kishan is leading the side while Pat Cummins continues his injury recovery. The session allows head coach Daniel Vettori to assess squad depth, specifically testing middle-order combinations and death-bowling variations under match conditions. Supporters can access the free live stream through the official SRH YouTube channel and the franchise’s mobile app. Akash Deep Reportedly Ruled Out of IPL 2026 as KKR’s Pace Injury Crisis Deepens

SRH Practice Match

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