Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina fails to make it big on his Abu Dhabi T10 League debut as he gets out for a 2-ball duck while representing Deccan Gladiators against Team Abu Dhabi. Famous for his prowess against spin, Raina tried to take-on Aussie spinner Peter Hatzaglou and was caught in long on boundary.

Suresh Raina Scores Duck in Abu Dhabi T10 League Debut

A two ball duck for Suresh Raina in Abu Dhabi T10 League. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 23, 2022

