India men's national Hockey team won the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 title on September 7, Sunday. They defeated Korea in the final by a margin of 4-1 at Rajgir won the title and at the same time, secured their spot in next year's FIH Hockey World Cup. As wishes poured in for them, Indian cricketers also congratulated the India men's national Hockey team on their special victory. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Suresh Raina and Yuzvendra Chahal shared posts on social media, extending greetins to Harmanpreet Singh and co. Fans loved how the players from two different domain has mutual respect. Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh Hails Forwards After Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Win, World Cup Qualification; Expresses Solidarity With Punjab Flood Victims.

Watching the Indian Hockey Team lift the Asia Cup today was special. Nothing but respect for the hard work and passion shown. @TheHockeyIndia 🇮🇳 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 8, 2025

Congratulations Team India ❤️ https://t.co/MxB6IJkGdL — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) September 8, 2025

Congratulations Hockey #TeamIndia! A glorious win that makes the nation proud. Your hard work, passion, and spirit have once again lifted Indian hockey to new heights! #HockeyAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/tEBxnuSNNV — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 8, 2025

