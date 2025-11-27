Suresh Raina, one of India's finest batters in the middle-overs in white-ball cricket, is celebrating his 39th birthday today, on Thursday, November 27, 2025. And on this special day, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has shared a birthday wish for him on social media. Born on November 27, 1986, in Ghaziabad, Suresh Raina made his debut in international cricket in 2005 in an ODI against Sri Lanka and went on to feature in a total of 332 international matches, where he scored 7,987 runs. Suresh Raina played important roles in India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy titles. Suresh Raina, who retired from international cricket in 202,0, also has won four IPL titles with CSK (Chennai Super Kings) and was the first Indian to score centuries in all formats. Suresh Raina Recalls Fan’s Prized Match Ball Souvenir From IPL 2008 and Sachin Tendulkar’s Light-Hearted Prank.

BCCI's Birthday Wish for Suresh Raina

3️⃣3️⃣2️⃣ Intl matches 7️⃣9️⃣8️⃣7️⃣ Intl runs Winner of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ and ICC Champions Trophy 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ 🏆 🏆 Here’s wishing @ImRaina a very Happy Birthday 🎂 🥳#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qJ5fwoWvTV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2025

