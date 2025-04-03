The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a place that holds great importance for the people in India, including celebrities from all walks of life. India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, visited the Ram Mandir along with his wife Devisha Shetty ahead of the LSG vs MI IPL match, scheduled to be played tomorrow at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Yadav took to Instagram and shared the post captioned ' Jai Shree Ram', as the couple stood just outside the viewing gallery of Lord Ram's idol at Ram Mandir. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Devisha Shetty at Ram Mandir

