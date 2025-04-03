In a clash of mid-table teams, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 3. Both teams have the same points in the IPL 2025 standings however, Mumbai Indians are ahead based on a better net run-rate compared to Lucknow Super Giants. LSG are coming off a massive loss in their last match, while MI heads into the contest with an exceptional show in their previous outing. Akash Deep Joins Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2025; Mitchell Marsh, David Miller Welcome Indian Pacer With Warm Hug (Watch Video).

With just one win from three matches, LSG's campaign has been torrid, with captain Rishabh Pant coming under immense pressure for his skills as a leader and batter. Pant, worth INR 27 crore, has been miserable with the bat and has been dealing with a depleted bowling unit. However, Akash Deep's availability will add more stability to the bowling. The batting as a unit has blown hot and cold, with only Nicholas Pooran leading the charge.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians finally came into their own against KKR, where a charged-up debutant Ashwani Kumar led from the front, which ended up in batters capitalising and earning the franchise their maiden points this season. Rohit Sharma's form as a batter remains a massive concern, while the bowling has slowly found its rhythm.

LSG vs MI Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Despite facing each other just six times in IPL, Lucknow Super Giants hold an overwhelming advantage over five-time champions Mumbai Indians, winning five matches and losing just one.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Nicholas Pooran Trent Boult Ravi Bishnoi Hardik Pandya Digvesh Rathi

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Key Battles

Rohit Sharma, who has been in touch patch this season, will be challenged by his fellow Ranji teammate Shardul Thakur. Thakur has been in good form of late and has been called a golden arm for LSG; however, he can also showcase indisciplined bowling, which Sharma can capitalise. In a battle of middle-innings tussle, Hardik Pandya will be up against Digvesh Rathi, who is running high on confidence after a stellar show against PBKS.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 4. The LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Spotlight on Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant As Mumbai Indians Take On Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can find viewing options of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the LSG vs MI live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription.

LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians have a lot of depth in their list of impact players. For LSH, Prince Yadav and Manimaran Siddharth have been decent as impact players, while MI have failed to get any performance out of Robin Minz, who has mostly been their substitute.

