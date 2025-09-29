Suryakumar Yadav replicated Rohit Sharma's celebration from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 by performing Ric Flair's iconic 'strut' while celebrating Asia Cup 2025 victory, without the trophy. A controversy erupted after the Asia Cup 2025 final when the Indian players did not appear for the IND vs PAK post-match presentation ceremony, with reports claiming that they did not want to receive the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who is the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president and also a Pakistan minister. Later, the Men in Blue celebrated the Asia Cup 2025 title win, where Suryakumar Yadav was seen holding an imaginary trophy and walking like how Rohit Sharma did a year ago and celebrated the moment with his teammates. Suryakumar Yadav Says India Were 'Denied' Asia Cup 2025 Trophy After Men in Blue Do Not Collect Award in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Replicates Rohit Sharma, Performs Ric Flair’s Iconic ‘Strut’

Suryakumar Yadav recreates Rohit Sharma’s iconic 2024 T20 World Cup celebration after Asia Cup win.🇮🇳🔥 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Y8rJzgNvEX — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 28, 2025

