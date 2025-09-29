Suryakumar Yadav has come forward with a massive statement, saying that India were 'denied' the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. The end of the Asia Cup 2025 tournament witnessed another controversy after the India National Cricket Team reportedly refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, who, apart from being ACC (Asian Cricket Council) president, is also a Pakistan minister, amid strained political ties between the two countries. Suryakumar Yadav and co did not collect the trophy at the Asia Cup 2025 presentation ceremony and later celebrated without the trophy. While speaking at the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav said, "This is one thing I have never seen since I have started playing cricket that a champion team is denied to get a trophy, that too a hard-earned one. It's not like asani se hogaya sab (everything happened easily)." Why Did Team India Not Receive Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in IND vs PAK Post-Match Presentation Ceremony After Beating Pakistan To Clinch Title? Check Reason Here.

Suryakumar Yadav Says India Were 'Denied' Asia Cup 2025 Trophy 2025

Suryakumar Yadav on not getting the Asia Cup trophy🗣️- “I’ve never seen this before — the winning team not receiving the trophy. But for me, the real reward is our players, support staff, and everyone who contributed. What matters is that everywhere it says: Indian Team, Asia… pic.twitter.com/NI2W1VQdtR — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) September 28, 2025

