Suryakumar Yadav is the latest winner of the 'Best Fielder' medal in Team India's dressing room after the India vs Netherlands match in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The '360 degree' cricketer was rewarded by the team management for his effort on the field as India romped to a 160-run victory over the Dutch, winning all nine matches in the league stage of ICC World Cup 2023. As has been the case, fielding coach T Dilip found a unique way to announce the winner and he did it this time with the help of groundsmen, who raised banners with alphabets of the word 'SURYA' written on them as his picture flashed on the big screen. The BCCI shared a video of the celebrations after the announcement was made. India Become First Team To Have Top Five Batsmen With 50+ Scores in a Single Cricket World Cup Match, Achieve Unique Feat Against Netherlands in CWC 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav Wins 'Best Fielder' Medal

When the "Decision is pending" & you get the groundsmen for the BIG reveal 👌🏻🫡 Heartwarming & innovative from #TeamIndia in this edition of the Best fielder award🏅 #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvNED WATCH 🎥🔽 - By @28anand — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2023

