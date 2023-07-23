India A are taking the stage alongside India A in the summit clash of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, July 23 in Colombo. India A won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat. Tayyab Tahir was in his elements and notched up 108 runs off 71 balls to power Pakistan to 352 for 8. Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan also played their parts and piled on half-centuries. India A would need to be at their best with the bat to reach the daunting target and grab the silverware. Pakistan A Batsman Sahibzada Farhan Run Out As He Slips While Looking to Get Back in the Crease During IND A vs PAK A ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video)

Tayyab Tahir’s Stunning Century Propels Pakistan A to 352 for 8 in ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

Tayyab Tahir's belligerent ton and fifties from the opening duo power Pakistan Shaheens to 3️⃣5️⃣2️⃣-8️⃣ 🏏#ACCMensEmergingTeamsAsiaCup | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/4B1HbD2gs3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 23, 2023

