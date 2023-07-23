India A are battling it out against Pakistan A in the final of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023. After being put into bat, Pakistan A openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan put up a show with the bat to provide their team with a strong start. Though Ayud got out, Farhan was continuing to score briskly. However, during the 22nd over, Farhan slips while taking a single and Yash Dhull fires a superb throw to send the Pakistan A batter packing. Rajvardhan Hangargekar No-Ball Video: India A Bowler Misses Chance to Dismiss Pakistan A Batter During ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final (Watch Video)

Watch Pakistan A Batsman Sahibzada Farhan Run Out in Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Final

