India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his wife, Natasha Jain. Head coach Gambhir has been on a long break since Team India won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai. Gambhir's next assignment will be a tough England tour where the Asian Giants will play a five-match Test series. Gambhir will have a fresh-looking squad with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from Test cricket last week. India’s Likely Squad for England Test Tour: Check List of Players Who Can Be Part of Five-Match Series After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement.

Gautam Gambhir and Natasha Jain Offer Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Indian cricket team coach and former BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, along with his wife, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha https://t.co/35j98d5dILpic.twitter.com/fTGLACYAy2 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2025.

