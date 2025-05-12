The Indian national cricket team will tour England for a five-match Test series. The much-awaited series will begin on June 20, as Team India will start its new phase in the longest format. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will need to pick players without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their Test retirement just before the England series. Rohit Sharma Announces Retirement From Test Cricket Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Series.

Veteran Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the longest format on May 7. Rohit Sharma had a poor run of form in the last two Test series, and there were doubts about his continuing in Test cricket. Rohit's retirement from Test cricket has left the captaincy spot vacant in the Indian Test team.

Just days after Rohit's retirement, Virat Kohli announced his Test retirement on May 12. Kohli's decision was one of the biggest developments in Indian cricket, as it was expected that Kohli would feature in the England Test series. Kohli's retirement from the longest format has vacated the number four batting slot. Kohli and Rohit's retirement meant that the BCCI has begun the transition phase in the Test format, and a few upcoming stars can get a chance in the longest format.

The selection committee is set to pick the India A and India senior squads for the England tour in the coming weeks. A few senior players like Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill could be a front choice. However, it is expected that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee could include some new faces in the Indian Test squad for the five-match Test series. Fans eager to know the probable squad of India for the England tour will get all the information here. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Gautam Gambhir Reacts As Star Cricketer Retires From Longest Format of Cricket, Says 'Will Miss U Cheeks….' (See Post).

India’s Likely Squad for England Tour After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Test Retirement

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Akash Deep

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).