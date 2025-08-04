India national cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir faced much criticism during the India vs England Test series as he faced scrutiny due to his unorthodox decision making. Gambhir has always opted for doing something away from conventional and that has sometimes brought criticism on his way when it has not delivered results. He was under pressure to deliver and his team did deliver during the fifth Test at Oval and made sure the series was equalised. After the win, Gambhir hugged captain Shubman Gill passionately and the video went viral on social media. ‘No Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’ Fans React To Irfan Pathan’s ‘Cricket Doesn’t Stop for Anyone’ Post After India Draws Test Series Against England.

Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Hugs Captain Shubman Gill

This is just the start 🙌🔥 Gill-Gambhir new era ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j3GeHvBkiA — 🦉 (@Flicks_it) August 4, 2025

