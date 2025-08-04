Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement during the India vs Australia series in 2024. Soon after the series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also retired from Test cricket and India were up for a transition with a new captain, still a new coach and a very young team with not much experience. Still, India were able to compete hard across the five-Test series away in England and managed to draw the series 2-2. Irfan Pathan shared a post after India won in Oval with the caption 'This series reminds everyone once again, CRICKET DOESN’T STOP FOR ANYONE!'. Fans also realised that they can win without the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah and shared their thoughts on social media. Sunil Gavaskar Credits His 'Lucky Jacket', Famous From Gabba Win, As India Secure Thrilling 6-Run Victory At Oval in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 to Level Series, Fans React.

Irfan Pathan's Post

This series reminds everyone once again CRICKET DOESN’T STOP FOR ANYONE! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 4, 2025

'No Bumrah, No Rohit, No Virat Kohli'

No bumrah, no Rohit, no Virat Kohli https://t.co/OrxHUDO5O9 — Prafull Gangrade (@Prafull0407) August 4, 2025

'Sports Bigger Than An Individual'

Sports bigger than an individual always https://t.co/zjXWxkskwP — निर्मोही (@mann_bawraa) August 4, 2025

'True'

'Exaactly'

This is exactly what I wanted to say. https://t.co/E0uC6Nh2kk — SAKETH ᴴᴵᵀ ³ (@SakethR87568651) August 4, 2025

'Well Said Irfan Bhai'

Well said Irfan Bhai 😜💯 https://t.co/MhIsFFfGzo — 亗『♡⭒V͙ ⅈ v͙ ₤ ₭⭒♡』亗 (@_ViveKDubeY_) August 4, 2025

