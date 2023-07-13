A video of a 10-year-old boy named Eli is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Eli is suffering from Down Syndrome but despite being mentally challenged he is not giving up on his ambitions and playing cricket at the Gorseinon Cricket Club. Recently, the video footage was uploaded on Twitter where he was seen walking off from the field after playing a sensational knock. The kid received great applause on his way back. Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik was moved upon watching the video and took to Twitter to Congratulate Eli for his accomplishment. Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar and Other Members of Cricket Fraternity Laud Indian Football Team for Their Record Ninth SAFF Championship Title Win

Dinesh Karthik Reacts to Viral Video of 10-Year-Old Eli Who Has Down Syndrome

That's so sweet Well done ELI ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BZGmzQ5ZQH — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 13, 2023

