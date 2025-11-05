A seven-member Indian squad has been officially announced for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. This Team India squad will be led by the former star wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. Besides the captain, the star players Robin Uthappa, Stuart Binny, Abhimanyu Mithun, Bharat Chipli, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal are also a part of the seven-member squad. Team India are in Pool C of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, alongside Kuwait and Pakistan. Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will run across three days from November 7 to 9. India will play their first match on November 7, against Pakistan. On Which Channel Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Six-A-Side Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

India Announce Seven-Member Squad

All set, all charged — Team India is locked in for Hong Kong Sixes 2025! Led by the ever-dynamic Dinesh Karthik, the squad is ready to bring the fire, flair, and finesse to Hong Kong’s grandest cricket stage. Get ready to witness the Men in Blue light up the Sixes with pure… pic.twitter.com/wpj7wDoQrk — Hong Kong Sixes (@HongKongSixes) November 5, 2025

