Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his role as Khasim in Yash's 2018 hit KGF, died on Thursday (November 6). He was 55 at the time of his passing. Rai was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru. Harish is also remembered for his portrayal of Don Roy in Shiva Rajkumar's 1995 film OM. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and mourned Harish Rai's passing with a heartfelt tribute. The actor is survived by his wife and two sons. Daya Dongre Dies: Nitish Bharadwaj Mourns Loss of His On-Screen Mother, Pays Tribute to Veteran Actress (See Post).

‘KGF’ Actor Harish Rai Dies Due to Thyroid Cancer

