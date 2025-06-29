India all-rounder Riyan Parag lauded Virat Kohli as his cricketing inspiration, referring to the Indian great as "The King who gave me my India Cap." Riyan Parag revealed this when he answered a fan's question during an Instagram Q&A, where Parag was asked who inspired him the most in his career. For those unversed, Parag received his ODI cap from the former Indian cap before the third ODI against the Sri Lanka national cricket team in Colombo in 2024. Virat Kohli Presents Debut Cap to Riyan Parag Ahead of IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2024 Match, Says ‘You Have the Ability To Be a Match-Winner for India’ (Watch Video).

Riyan Parag's Instagram Screenshot

Riyan Parag's Instagram screenshot. (Photo credits: Instagram/riyanhparag)

