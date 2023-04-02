Tilak Varma shows why he is so well-reputed and a probable candidate for the Indian team in the near future as he scores a half-century in crisis, taking Mumbai Indians to a respectable score. He batted with intent throughout and never allowed the spinners to bowl out cheaply, completing his fifty in just 32 deliveries.

Tilak Varma Hits His First Half-Century of IPL 2023

First half-century of the season for @TilakV9 💪 The youngster's looking in sensational touch here in Bengaluru 👌🏻👌🏻 Can he power @mipaltan to a match-winning total❓ Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ws391sGhme#TATAIPL | #RCBvMI pic.twitter.com/JLDdRVO2D2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2023

