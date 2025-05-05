Match 55 of the Indian Premier League will see Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals on May 5. The SRH vs. DC clash will take place at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and commence at 7:30 PM. This is a must-win clash for SRH, who are ninth in the table, while DC, sitting in fifth position, need to win to consolidate their place in the top half of the IPL 2025 points table. Rishabh Pant and Javelin Memes Go Viral After Lucknow Super Giants Captain Mistakenly Throws Bat in the Air While Playing A Shot During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

