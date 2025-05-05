Rishabh Pant has had a habit of letting go his bat while playing a shot as he keeps a loose bottom hand on the bat trying to let it have the full swing in case he missed the pitch of the ball. But these time it ended up hurting him during the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match when his bat went out of control in the air and at the same time made insufficient contact with the ball which carried to the fielder at the sweeper cover. Frustrated fans compared his mistaken bat slip with javelin throw and shared memes and jokes. Rishabh Pant Loses Control of His Bat, Ends Up Throwing It in the Air As He Miscues Shot Resulting In His Dismissal During PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Rishabh Pant For Javelin Throw Gold

It's Matheesha Pathirana vs Rishabh Pant for Javelin Throw Gold medal in LA Olympics 2028 pic.twitter.com/OO1Fyw5NCO — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2025

Pant Though He's In Javelin Throw

Pant blud thought he’s in Javelin throw 😭 pic.twitter.com/MTgPdCCUUs — Harsh Dhillon (@BeingJazbati_) May 4, 2025

Rishabh Pant Channeling His Inner Neeraj Chopra

Rishabh Pant channeling his inner Neeraj Chopra! That bat throw in IPL 2025 was a sight—guess he’s ready for the Neeraj Chopra Classic! 😂 Who else thought Pant was aiming for a javelin record? #IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/dTo8rygBOK — Mohsin (@moh_7in) May 4, 2025

Rishabh Pant Sent the Whole Bat Flying

Rishabh Pant didn’t just hit the ball out of the boundary — he sent the whole bat flying! Is this cricket or a stunt show? This guy surprises us every time! 😭 pic.twitter.com/43OfkxCKeL — Shilpa Sahu (@shilpasahu432) May 4, 2025

Rishabh Pant Replying to Haters With Bat

Rishabh Pant replied to haters with his bat today #RishabhPant#LSGvsPBKSpic.twitter.com/046Dq6eeLi — Sachin sharma (Sports and political journalist) (@72Sachin_sharma) May 4, 2025

Rishabh Pant Brother

