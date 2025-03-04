Travis Head funny memes went viral on social media as fans eagerly waited for the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match to start, on March 4. The first semi-final is a high-stakes clash involving two of the tournament's best teams and India will aim at settling the score against Australia after losing to them in the 2023 ODI World Cup final and most recently, in the Border-Gavaskar trophy 2024-25. Travis Head has been one of the points of focus with Indian fans pretty aware of the carnage he can unleash with the bat in hand when he is in full flow. Indian cricket team fans would eagerly hope and wait for his early dismissal in the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final match. Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Predicts Travis Head's Score in IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Match (See Post).

'Fear of Travis Head'

Darr bana ke rakha hai Travis Head ne #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MiwFQre76s — Vaibhav Mishra (@adkeys22) March 4, 2025

'Every Indian Fan Looking at Travis Head Today'

Every Indian looking to Travis head pic.twitter.com/hl4CHgmdhY — Photon✨ (@techguystu) March 4, 2025

Haha

Hilarious

Travis Head and Other Australian Players After Confirmation of Semis Lineup

'Travis Head Ka Khel Khatam'

'Travis Head vs India and Travis Head vs Other Teams'

'Rohit Sharma to Travis Head'

Funny

Indian Fans Praying for Travis Head's Early Dismissal

Indian Fans Praying For Travis Head's early dismissal pic.twitter.com/YpsCRm0J6f — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) March 3, 2025

'Travis Head to Rohit Sharma'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)