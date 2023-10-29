Jasprit Bumrah continued his fine form in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and made an impact with two wickets in as many balls, during the India vs England match in Lucknow on October 29. Bumrah's first wicket was Dawid Malan, who inside-edged the ball onto his stumps and the next one to fall was Joe Root, who was trapped right in front. Root did opt for a review but that could not save him as the DRS showed three reds on the big screen. Fan Holds Placard Reading ‘Came In With 104°F Fever Just To See Rohitman Sharma’ During IND vs ENG CWC 2023 Match in Lucknow, Picture Goes Viral.

Watch Jasprit Bumrah's Two Wickets Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

