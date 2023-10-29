Rohit Sharma is one of the most-loved cricketers in India and he enjoys a massive following all over the nation, wherever he goes. In an example of that, a fan was spotted holding a placard that read, "Came in with 104°F Fever just to see Rohitman Sharma," as he attended the India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. And Rohit Sharma did not disappoint, as he scored 87 hard-fought runs off 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. ‘Marwadi Stallion’ Spotted on Ravindra Jadeja’s Bat During IND vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Picture Emerges.

Fan Holds Placard for Rohit Sharma

A fan with a high fever came to witness Rohit Sharma. - The icon, Hitman! pic.twitter.com/AsTQvCKOOe — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)