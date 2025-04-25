Umran Malik has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad and will continue his rehabilitation from injury. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer was signed by KKR at the IPL 2025 auction for Rs 75 lakh, but he was later ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2025 due to an injury, reportedly a hip fracture, with Chetan Sakariya replacing him. KKR, in a post on social media, announced that Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata and would be continuing his rehab and “return to cricket” programme. The 25-year-old, however, will not be part of KKR's squad for IPL 2025 as he has already been replaced. Harsha Bhogle Explains Absence From KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Match in Kolkata Amid Reports of Being Banned from Doing Commentary at Eden Gardens (See Post).

Umran Malik Joins KKR Squad to Continue Rehab

⚡️#UmranMalik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and “return to cricket” programme with KKR for the remainder of the season. He’s not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best!… pic.twitter.com/yAGcxhwTJX — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 25, 2025

