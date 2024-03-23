Behind a strong finish from impact player Abhishek Porel, Delhi Capitals reached a respectable 174 runs total at the end of 20overs in the first innings, chasing the target, Punjab Kings also started well scoring at a rate of 10 runs per over in the first power play. But after skipper Shikhar Dhawan was bowled on a beautiful delivery by Ishant Sharma, the Capitals cleared the other opener – Jonny Bairstow in the same over. Impact player for the Punjab team, Prabhsimran Singh’s straight drive off Ishant’s ball brushed the bowler's figures and went straight on the stumps at the non-striker end. Jonny Bairstow was out of the crease and couldn’t react in time to make it in. Bairstow scored nine runs off three deliveries before getting out. Prabhsimran Singh Named Punjab Kings’ Impact Player, Wicketkeeper-Batter Replaces Arshdeep Singh During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Jonny Bairstow run out in PBKS vs DC IPL match 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)