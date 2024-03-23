Prabhsimran Singh was introduced as the Impact Player for Punjab Kings in their IPL 2024 opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, March 22. The wicketkeeper-batter, known for scoring quick runs at the top of the order, replaced Arshdeep Singh in the team. This was after Arshdeep had finished his four overs in the match, where he took two wickets for 28 runs. Arshdeep took the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (20) and Sumit Kumar (2). Rishabh Pant Wicket Video: Star Batter Dismissed by Harshal Patel For 18 Runs in His Comeback Innings During PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match.

Prabhsimran Singh Named PBKS' Impact Player

