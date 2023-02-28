United Arab Emirates will take on Papua New Guinea in an ODI in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Tuesday, February 28. The venue for the match is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and this clash starts at 11:30 am (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this match online on the FanCode app and website. Stump Breaking! Tom Curran Breaks Fakhar Zaman's Middle-Stump During Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

UAE vs PNG

CWCL 2 tri-series: UAE win toss and elect to field against PNG pic.twitter.com/fquV5L55MP — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) February 28, 2023

