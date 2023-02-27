Fakhar Zaman's middle-stump was broken into two parts after the left-hander edged a delivery by Tom Curran straight onto his stumps during Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match on February 27. This incident happened in the eighth over when the left-hander went for a wild slog, but the ball took an edge of his bat and crashed onto his middle-stump, breaking it in half. Curran was expectedly delighted as Fakhar Zaman had to walk back to the pavilion for 36 runs. Most Sixes in PSL History: Fakhar Zaman Becomes Leading Six-Hitter in Pakistan Super League.

Tom Curran Breaks Fakhar Zaman's Middle-Stump

Chopped on! And the middle pole is broken 😱 Tom Curran picks up a massive wicket.#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #LQvIU pic.twitter.com/wDceBGU2Sf — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 27, 2023

