Just when it was looking like India might make a comeback in the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Usman Khawaja took a stunner to dismiss dangerous-looking Shreyas Iyer. Steve Smith brought reliable pacer Mitchell Starc to stop the flow of the runs at the 38th over. He quickly struck in the 2nd delivery as Shreyas Iyer was caught out while playing a flick shot. Umesh Yadav Bowls Peach of A Delivery, Todd Murphy’s Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling During Day Two of IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Usman Khawaja Takes a Stunning Catch To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer

