Umesh Yadav has been one of the most consistent bowlers for India, especially in home conditions. The pacer once again showed his value during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Umesh led India's comeback on day 2, taking three wickets. At first, he dismissed a set Cameron Green. Then he uprooted Mitchell Starc's off-stump. Soon after that, the Indian pacer cleaned up Todd Murphy with a peach of a delivery. Umesh Yadav Completes 100 Test Wickets in India, Uproots Mitchell Starc's Off-Stump (Watch Video).

Umesh Yadav Bowls Peach of A Delivery To Dismiss Todd Murphy

