Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their IPL 2026 campaign with a tactical twist that has set social media alight. During the season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all-rounder Krunal Pandya appeared to debut a weird bowling action, featuring a pronounced pause at the crease reminiscent of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup sensation, Usman Tariq. The experiment saw mixed results; after a tidy first over, conceding just five runs, Pandya was later targeted for three consecutive sixes as the visitors adapted to the rhythm. Pandya's weird bowling has since prompted comparisons to Tariq’s controversial 'two-elbow' style all over social media by netizens. Was Heinrich Klaasen Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Phil Salt's Controversial Catch During RCB vs SRH IPL 2026.

Krunal Pandya's Usman Tariq-Like Bowling

He tried to bowl like Usman Tariq but he forgot that he is bowling to an Indian batsman. #RCBvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Pc1uOanjvk — Raina Yogesh (@RainaAnalyses) March 28, 2026

Krunal Pandya's Weird Bowling Action

Usman Tariq in IPL

Usman Tariq Playing For RCB?

Usman Tariq playing for RCB today? 🤣 — The Brevis (@Ben10Brevis) March 28, 2026

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