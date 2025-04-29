After scoring a sensational century that shattered several records, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made the first call to his father Sanjiv Suryavanshi. The 14-year-old struck a sensational century in the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium that left many in awe. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history by becoming the youngest IPL centurion at 14 years of age and after the match, he rang up his father and greeted him. Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder then talked to him and the two had a lovely conversation where the cricketer's father thanked him. Vaibhav Suryavanshi earlier attributed his success to the sacrifices that his parents made. Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Father Sanjiv Suryavanshi Thanks Bihar Cricket Association and Rahul Dravid After 14-Year-Old’s Century in RR vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Calls Up His Father, RR Team Manager Talks to Him

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)