Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been dominating the youth cricket circuit while featuring for India U-19. Vaibhav is one such cricket, who has made his mark even in highly competitive senior level cricket like IPL. In age group cricket, the competition is much lesser. He proved it during the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 first youth Test at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane. Suryavanshi scored a blistering 78-ball century and finished at a score of 86-ball 113. Fans were excited to see him express himself over Australian bowlers in Australia. Meanwhile, fans who are eager to see the highlights of Vaibhav Suryavanshi's knock, can get it here. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Fourth-Fastest Century In Youth Test Cricket History, Achieves Feat During India U19 vs Australia U19 1st Youth Test 2025.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Century Video Highlights

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket Australia). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)