14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi impressed the cricketing fraternity by playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025. Since then, he has been featuring in youth cricket and have been scoring runs aplenty. A glimpse of that could be spotted during the India U-19 vs Australia U-19 first youth Test 2025 at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane. He scored a 78-ball century and with it he broke several records. He became the fourth fastest to score a century in youth cricket history and at the same time, he became the only one after Brendon McCullum to record two men's U19 Test centuries in less than 100 balls. Meet Tilak Varma’s Childhood Coach Salam Bayash! The Man Behind India's New Batting Star Who Played Match-Winning Knock in Asia Cup 2025 Final Against Pakistan.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Scores Fourth-Fastest Century In Youth Test Cricket History

Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashes a 78-ball hundred against Australia U19, making it the 4th fastest recorded Youth Test century. He is the only batter in history after Brendon McCullum to record two men's U19 Test centuries in less than 100 balls. pic.twitter.com/0V4WX78nux — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) October 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)