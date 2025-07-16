The find of IPL 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is having an exceptional time with India U19s in their ongoing tour of the UK, where the young batter has slammed 425 runs so far in six matches against England U19s, which has made the 14-year-old a favourite and a role model amongst young kids, who turned up in numbers during IND U19 vs ENG U19 1st Youth Test at Beckenham. After the contest ended in a draw on Day 4, Suryavanshi obliged to give autographs and take photos with young cricket fans, who have followed the India U19 star's exploits from the IPL. Check Vaibhav's Video below. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Meets Two Girls Who Drove Six Hours To Meet 14-Year-Old Youngster in England (See Pics)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Obliges To Young Fans' Request

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's fan following in England. The kids who turned up for the U19 red ball game in Beckenham see the 14 year old left-hander as their role model, having closely followed his exploits in the IPL. pic.twitter.com/bSmJZwN7n2 — Bharat Sharma (@sharmabharat45) July 15, 2025

